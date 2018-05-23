Midland Centennial Library hosting 'Moana' sing-along - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Centennial Library hosting 'Moana' sing-along

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Midland County Public Libraries) (Source: Midland County Public Libraries)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Centennial Library will be hosting a sing-along event for Disney’s “Moana” on June 2 at 2 p.m.

This event will be free and open to all ages, but space will be limited and attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Costumes are welcomed and encouraged, and interactive prop bags and subtitles will be provided.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly