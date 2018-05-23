Wagner Noël features 'Cinema Under the Stars' event

“Cinema Under the Stars” will be bringing blockbuster classics to the Permian Basin at the Wagner Noël all summer.

Each month the venue will feature a different all-day event showing three themed movies under the Wagner Noël’s PAC stars inside the venue.

June 16 will feature “Marvel Blockbusters” starting at noon, while the “Back to the Future Trilogy” will start at noon on July 21.

The last event will take place on August 18 and feature the “80’s Classics” of “ET”, “The Karate Kid” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”.

All three events are free but require a ticket for entry. Food trucks will be on-site for attendees to purchase from and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be on sale.

For more information or to reserve your tickets click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.