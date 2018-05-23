Keep Midland Beautiful hosting Super Kids Club about 'green learning'

Keep Midland Beautiful is hosting a free club for children ages six to ten for the summer.

The Super Kids Club will feature eco-friendly crafts, recycling education, pollination science and litter cleanups.

The club is part of an effort by local nonprofits to provide children a resource for “green learning”.

Meet-ups start up June 5 and continue through August.

For a full list of dates or to register your child for the program click here.

