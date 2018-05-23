Tall City Blues Fest returns to Midland

The Tall City Blues Fest is returning to Midland once again with plenty of performers.

This year’s festival will take place on July 6-8 at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Midland.

Over 24 performers will be featured at this year’s festival. Headlining performers include Kenny Neal, Vanessa Collier and the Keeshea Pratt Band.

For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, click here.

