TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of IH20 eastbound near Pecos temporarily closed

UPDATE: 5/23 10:16 P.M.

TxDOT is reporting that the lanes have been reopened.

------------------------------------------

TxDOT has announced that IH20 eastbound near Pecos is currently closed.

A semi is currently lying on its side on the road due to high winds in the area.

Traffic is currently being detoured off at exit 29.

The section of interstate is estimated to be closed for six hours.

