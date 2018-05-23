Permian athletes sign to compete in college - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Permian athletes sign to compete in college

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)

Several Permian High School seniors signed to compete in college on Wednesday afternoon.

Jazmin Oakley, Taylor Vuelvas, Calyha Brown, Tristiana Abila, Kameron Martinez and two cheerleaders Jericho Florez and Brinlee Dunn all made their future plans official. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly