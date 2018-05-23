Bronchos sign to play at the next level - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Bronchos sign to play at the next level

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Two Odessa High senior signed to play in college on Wednesday afternoon at the OHS Fieldhouse. 

Julian Himenez signed to play baseball at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

Aneth Jimenez signed to play basketball at Coastal Bend College. 

