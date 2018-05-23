Odessa residents camp out for Chick-fil-A grand opening

People are already lining up outside of the new Chick-fil-A location on University Boulevard in Odessa in anticipation of the restaurant’s grand opening on May 24.

Chick-fil-A began camper registration at 6 a.m. on May 23. The first 100 participants who registered will receive free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Only 32 campers had been registered by the end of Wednesday. Chick-fil-A will continue to register campers until 100 has been reached.

Those camping out in anticipation of the grand opening are being fed by Chick-fil-A. The restaurant is also entertaining campers with games and trivia, as well as hosting a children’s book drive.

Wednesday night's celebration finished off with cookies and milk and a lip sync contest.

This will be the sixth Chick-fil-A to open in the Midland/Odessa area.

