Keep Odessa Beautiful launches Planet Troopers program

Keep Odessa Beautiful has launched the Planet Troopers program in an effort to get children involved in keeping the city clean.

Children ages 8 to 12 who are registered for the event will receive a t-shirt, lunch and supplies. Participants will also receive a seven day pool pass valid at all City of Odessa aquatic facilities and a KOB goodie bag.

There will be three opportunities to become a superhero for the community and keep Odessa’s city parks clean.

On June 9 the Planet Troopers will be cleaning McKinney Park, while one June 23 they will meet at Sherwood Park. The final Planet Trooper meetup will be at Floyd Gwin Park on July 14.

Cleanup opportunities will last from 10 a.m. to noon each day and children can participate in all three events.

Registration is not available yet, but when it opens you can click here to register your child.

