Summer Mummers returns for 70th season Friday

Summer Mummers is back at the Yucca Theater for its 70th season.

This year’s show is “Diabolic Deeds on the Diamond or Wait-was that a squirrel in the infield?” This year the heroine must save her father’s baseball team with the help of her best friend, the hero and his sidekick.

After the melodrama, the traditional Olio performance block will be featured.

Opening night is June 1 and the show will run every Friday and Saturday until September 1.

For more information, what to know before the show and to buy tickets, click here.

