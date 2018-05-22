COM Aquatics recognizes 4 athletes advancing to Division I progr - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

COM Aquatics recognizes 4 athletes advancing to Division I programs

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

COM Aquatics in Midland recognized four athletes for their accomplishments of securing spots at NCAA Division I programs. They now have flags hanging in the facility for their future schools. 

Braden Vines will be swimming at UT Austin. Mollie Wright is heading to Texas A&M.  

Sarah Rousseau will dive at the University of Missouri and Johanna Holloway is going to dive at Southern Methodist University. 

