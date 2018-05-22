8 Midland High athletes sign to play at the next level

Midland High had eight athletes sign to take their talents to the next level. MHS lacrosse had seven players sign to division one programs and dancer Cameryn Jordan signed to Tarleton State University.

The Bulldog lacrosse team turned the program around after winning only two games last season. This year they made it to the semifinals.

Brothers Raymond and John Mee are headed to Texas A&M, while Sam Beebe and Shane Coleman signed to play at the University of Texas. Zachary Lee will play at Texas Tech, and Cayden Rogers is taking his talents to Dallas Baptist. Lastly, Kele Luther is headed to Fort Lewis College in Colorado.

