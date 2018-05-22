New animal shelter in Midland to feature more services

Midland Animal Services is getting closer to the construction of their new animal shelter facility.

On the morning of May 22, Midland City Council approved the hiring of an architect firm that will design the new facility, which will replace the current building that the county program is based out of off Fairgrounds Road.

The professional services agreement is worth more than $450,000, an estimated 10% of the project's total cost.

Though, officials say the costs are still subject to change with coming negotiations.

Meanwhile, those in charge of Midland's Animal Services like manager Leah Lewis, are excited of the possibilities that a new facility will present for the department.

"We'd like to increase our services, we'd like to have a medical exam room so we can offer the possibility of in-house sterilization, we'd also like to offer in-house responsible pet ownership classes, low-class vaccination clinics, and increased services for the public," said Lewis.

The current facility is just over 7,000 square feet.

Plans for the new facility are from 10,000 - 14,000 square feet.

A location has yet to be finalized, but officials are considering building the shelter on the land behind the current building.

The current shelter would be demolished at the completion of the new facility.

Officials say the increase in space will allow for more kennels, and outdoor dog runs, which in turn will give animals more time to find someone who will adopt them.

"Our goal is to house these animals as long as we can, so we can either get them to a foster program or adopt them out," said Lewis.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.