Oncor warns customers of imposters, gives tips for safety

After recent reports of imposters calling customers and requesting payment by phone in Midland, Odessa and surrounding areas, Oncor is urging customers to practice safety and beware of anyone claiming to be from Oncor requesting payment to prevent power from being disconnected or who asks permission to enter a home.

Company representatives will never request payment directly from customers to prevent power from being disconnected, either in-person or on the phone, and they have no reason to enter your home to perform work.

Oncor delivers electricity to homes and businesses but does not sell the electricity directly to customers. No Oncor employee would ever stop by your home to collect a payment, contact you by phone to request a payment or ask that you purchase a prepaid or loadable debit card to make a payment.

The best way to protect yourself is to know what Oncor employees will and will not do – they will never ask for a cash payment or credit card information from customers, and will always carry identification.

If you’re ever unsure about someone representing him or herself as an Oncor employee to you, please call us to confirm or call 911 if you fear for your safety.

Oncor also offers these steps to help ensure safety against impostors:

Ask for photo identification. Oncor representatives in the field always carry company identification. Even if you are expecting an Oncor representative to perform some type of service at your property, always request and verify identification from the individual. Authorized contractors performing work for Oncor will carry their company identification. Oncor employees also wear company uniforms and drive vehicles with company markings.

There is no reason that an Oncor representative would need to enter your home to perform work. If someone representing themselves as an Oncor employee insists they need to enter your home to perform work, please do not let them in.

If you ever receive a call from someone or are approached by someone who claims to work for Oncor and you are unsure, you can call 888.313.6862 to confirm the person’s identity.

If ever fearful for your safety, call 911.

Oncor will never request payment to prevent your power from being disconnected. Never give credit card information or payment to someone claiming to be an Oncor employee who is threatening to disconnect your power without immediate payment.

Call 911 if you ever feel you are in immediate danger.

If you are not in immediate danger, call Oncor at 888-313-6862 to confirm an employee’s identity or report suspicious behavior.

