Odessa Police asking for public’s help identifying theft suspect

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in relation to a theft from March 28, 2018.

According to police, a male subject took approximately $510 worth of merchandise from JCPenney off East 42nd Street and exited the store without making paying.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Avalanche.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the suspect shown below or anyone who recognizes the suspect’s vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #18-14883.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.