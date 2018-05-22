Andrews Girl's golf wins an eighth-straight state title, ties st - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Andrews Girl's golf wins an eighth-straight state title, ties state record

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)

The Andrews Girl's golf team took their eighth-straight state title on Tuesday afternoon.

They finished at the top of the UIL state tournament with a score of 327.

The Mustangs now tie Booker High School for a UIL state record of consecutive titles. Booker’s winning streak stretching from 1986-1993.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly