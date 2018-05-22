Law Enforcement Torch Run passes through Odessa

The Comanche Trail Amphitheater is close to 80-years-old and is empty on a usual day. But with a new roof, things may change.
Midland Animal Services is getting closer to the construction of their new animal shelter facility.
Election results for the local May 2018 runoff
Midland High had eight athletes sign to take their talents to the next level.
After recent reports of imposters calling customers and requesting payment by phone in Midland, Odessa and surrounding areas, Oncor is urging customers to practice safety and beware of anyone claiming to be from Oncor requesting payment to prevent power from being disconnected or who asks permission to enter a home.
