Law Enforcement Torch Run passes through Odessa

The Law Enforcement Torch Run made its way through Odessa on May 22.

The run is the largest grassroots fund-raiser and public awareness vehicle for the Special Olympics and has been present in Texas since 1985.

At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday officers across West Texas and Special Olympic athletes ran from 3rd and Golder to the Odessa Police Department. A brief program honoring the athletes and volunteers followed.

After the program, Odessa Police Department Officers led runners carrying the ceremonial “Flame of Hope” south on Grant Avenue to Murphy Street to kick off the West Texas Leg of the run.

The Torch Run will end on May 25 in Arlington, Texas this year for the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics Texas Summer Games.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.