George W. Bush Childhood Home celebrates former president's birthday

The George W. Bush Childhood Home will be celebrating the former president’s birthday with the Midland community.

The celebration will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on July 6, the date of Bush’s 72nd birthday.

Festivities will include tours of the historic home as well as food, drinks and birthday cake.

Face painting and music will also be present at the event.

The event is free and open to the public.

