Rock the Desert festival returns to Midland

Rock the Desert is returning to the Permian Basin this summer.

This year’s festival will run from August 2 to August 4 at 2000 Farm to Market 1788 in Midland.

The gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Notable performers for the 2018 festival include Switchfoot, Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North and Family Force 5.

General admission starts as low as $35 for individuals, but tickets can go as high as $850 for the Extreme Super Ultimate Fan VIP Package.

For more information on the festival or to purchase tickets, click here.

