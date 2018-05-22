Midland celebrates Fourth of July with Star-Spangled Salute

The Midland Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Star-Spangled Salute for the Fourth of July.

The celebration will start at 10 a.m. at Hogan’s Park with the 56th Annual Children’s Sidewalk Parade. Registration for the parade will begin at 9 a.m.

Fun Zone activities and a concert will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a firework display at 10 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but food and beverages will be available for purchase. A Beer Garden will also be present at the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating, but outside coolers will not be allowed on the grounds.

For more details on this event, click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.