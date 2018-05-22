Odessa Police need help identifying suspects in Target thefts

Odessa Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a string of thefts that have occurred at the Odessa Target.

The three thefts occurred between March 31 and April 8.

One theft involved two women who concealed approximately $1,830 worth of merchandise before exiting Target. Neither of them made an attempt to pay.

Investigation of the second theft revealed that a man used a knife to remove locking pegs from merchandise within the store.

The suspect concealed approximately $225 worth of merchandise in his pants and exited the store without attempting to pay.

Investigators have found that the third theft involved a female subject who attempted to use a fraudulent check to pay for her merchandise.

When asked by a Target employee for identification, the woman argued with the employee before running out of the store with approximately $128 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information relating to the identity of these suspects, you are encouraged to contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.