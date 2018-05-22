Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts returns to Midland

The Museum of the Southwest returns for the 31st season of Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts for summer 2018.

These concerts are free and open to the public. Concerts run from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on the front lawn of the historic Turner Mansion.

This season will feature eight concerts on various Sundays from June 3 to August 5. Each concert will feature a different local band with a unique musical style, from blues to country and even mariachi.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers for the concerts.

For a full list of concert dates and performers, click here.

