Midland Co. hosting 'Pick-Up Midland County' Trash Challenge

Midland County will be hosting its third “Pick-Up Midland County” Trash Challenge from May 25 to June 7.

Non-profit organizations in the county can participate by collecting trash and litter around the area for the two-week period.

The three organizations who have collected the most trash by weight will receive prizes. Third place will receive $3,000, second will get $7,000 and first place will win $15,000.

The “Pick-Up Midland” Trash Challenge is done in an effort to help keep Midland clean and benefit local non-profit organizations.

