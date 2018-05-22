Bustin' for Badges earns over $300,000 for Ector, Midland Co. law enforcement

Pioneer Natural Resources announced Tuesday the Bustin’ for Badges clay shoot fundraiser made around $340,000 for Midland and Ector County law enforcement.

The announcement was made at 10:30 a.m. at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena. A lunch was also provided to those who volunteered for the event.

Bustin’ for Badges is an annual clay shoot tournament fundraiser that benefits both the Midland and Ector County Sheriff’s Offices as well as the Midland and Odessa Police Departments.

This year's Bustin' for Badges fundraiser received 1,081 shooters, a record turnout for the event.

The police chiefs and sheriffs for Midland and Ector County were each presented with a check for $85,000 at the event, approximately $30,000 more than last year.

The planning for next year's Bustin' for Badges Clay Shoot is already well underway.

