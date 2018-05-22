Midland County Public Library holds 'Writing is Magic' summer camp

The Midland County Public Library will be spending the summer encouraging writers ages 13 through 19 with their Writing is Magic July Camp.

The camp will be conducted primarily through a virtual classroom with the assistance of the National Novel Writing Month’s Young Writers Program.

Participants are encouraged to write short stories, poetry, novels or anything creative for the month of July.

The library will also host three write-in events where participants can meet, share ideas and connect with other writers.

The Write-Ins will take place at 4:30 p.m. on July 6, July 16 and July 30. Meetings will be held in RM 17 at the Centennial Library.

For more information on the program and how to register, click here.

