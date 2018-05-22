Reading program, children's activities fill up summer at Midland Centennial Library

For children and teens looking for something to do over the summer, the Midland Centennial Library has several events to help keep away the boredom.

The summer reading program, which tracks the number of books logged by readers, will begin on June 2, with varying tiers from birth all the way up to 19 years of age. This year will also feature an adult reading program for those over the age of 19 who want to participate.

The library also features Children’s Storytimes focused on children from birth to six years old.

For those 13 to 19, the Library has several teen programs that meet once a month, including a Teen Book Club, an Anime Club and a Teen Advisory Board.

Additionally, several non-recurring events will be featured at the library, including a visit from Curious George, a “Super Smash Bros.” tournament and teen karaoke.

