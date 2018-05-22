Sherwood Aquatic Center hosts 2018 Pet Splash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Sherwood Aquatic Center hosts 2018 Pet Splash

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
(Source: City of Odessa Parks and Recreation) (Source: City of Odessa Parks and Recreation)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Sherwood Aquatic Center will be hosting a Pet Splash for furry friends on August 5.

For the last day of pool season, the aquatic center will be closed to the general public and reopened to dogs and their owners.

This year marks the 13th anniversary of the Pet Splash for Odessa.

The event will last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be free to attend.

This event will also feature giveaways, free watermelon, music and contests, including a Pet/Owner Look-a-Like contest.

For more information and a list of rules concerning canines, click here.

