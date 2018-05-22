6th annual Daddy Daughter Dance coming to Odessa

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the 6th annual Daddy Daughter Dance on June 16.

The event will be two separate dances for different age groups. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. K-4th graders are encouraged to attend, while the 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. dance is suggested for fathers with daughters from 5th grade up into the teen years.

The theme for the year is “Be Our Guest-Beauty and the Beast”. Costumes, ballroom dress or semi-formal attire is requested.

This year’s dance will be held at The Rose Building at 415 Grant Street in Odessa.

For more information on the dance or to purchase tickets, click here.

