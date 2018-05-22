MCT hosts summer theatre program

Midland Community Theater will be hosting a summer hteater education program.

The program will be divided into three sessions. The first runs from June 4 to June 7 while session two starts June 11 and goes through June 14.

The third session runs on from June 18 through June 28.

All sessions run from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday through Thursday.

The first two sessions are open for grades K-5, while the third session will be available for children up through 9th grade.

The theme of the summer camp is “A Creature Feature” and will include theater, music and art classes for those attending.

For more information on MT’s education program or to register, click here.?

