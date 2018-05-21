Offices to close for Memorial Day

To honor Memorial Day, many offices will be closed on May 28.

Here is a list of the places that will be closed in the area:

In Big Spring, all offices, the landfill and sanitation will be closed. Emergency services such as police, fire and EMS and emergency utilities will continue operations on the holiday.

In Howard County, county offices and the Sheriff’s Administrative Offices will be closed. Law enforcement services will operate as normal.

In Midland, the Municipal Court will be closed.

In Odessa, all city offices will be closed.

In Ector County, the County Commissioners and the county library will be closed.

