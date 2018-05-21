TxDOT launches "Click It or Ticket" campaign

The Texas Department of Transportation launched their “Click It or Ticket” campaign on Monday.

The campaign encourages drivers to use their seat belt to prevent fatalities on the road.

This year’s campaign will run from May 21 to June 3 and include Memorial Day weekend. Texas law enforcement officers will step up their enforcement of Texas seat belt laws through the length of the campaign.

TxDOT has been promoting the “Click It or Ticket” campaign over the past few weeks with a display of 929 pairs of “Ghost Shoes” representing those who lost their lives in a car accident and were not buckled up.

