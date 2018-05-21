Midland City Council to vote on new animal shelter - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland City Council to vote on new animal shelter

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland City Council will vote tomorrow on the construction of a new animal shelter.

The proposed deal for the new shelter is worth more than $476,000 dollars.

Midland’s current animal shelter off Fairgrounds Road is reportedly suffering from overcrowding which leads to higher euthanization rates of animals.

