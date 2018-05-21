Big Brothers Big Sisters of Midland to receive True Texas BBQ proceeds for May 25

Visits to the Midland True Texas BBQ in HEB on May 25 will go towards donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

For every meal purchased between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. 15% of the proceeds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Midland.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will also be at the event for anyone interested in volunteering or or enrolling their child into the program.

