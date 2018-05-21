Magnitude 2.6 earthquake hits Western Texas - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Magnitude 2.6 earthquake hits Western Texas

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
(Source: U.S. Geological Survey) (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)
WEST TEXAS (KWES) -

Western Texas was hit by a magnitude 2.6 earthquake on May 20.

The earthquake, which hit around 12:34 p.m. Central time, reached a depth of five kilometers.

The earthquake happened approximately 47 miles from Van Horn, Dell City and Toyah. The distance from El Paso was 114 miles, while the distance from Dallas was 457 miles.

