Odessa pools open in time for Memorial Day Weekend

The City of Odessa will be opening its pools for the summer in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

The pools, which are now being operated by the Odessa Family YMCA, will open at 1 p.m. on May 26 and will be open every day in the summer from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The new dinosaur-themed Junior League Jurassic Jungle Spray Park will also have its grand opening on May 26.

