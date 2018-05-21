UTPB STEM Academy to receive $30,000 donation

The UT Permian Basin STEM Academy will be receiving a $30,000 donation on Monday.

A press conference celebrating the donation will take place at 1:00 on May 21 at the UTPB Main Campus near the Outdoor Quad Area.

The gift comes from Phillips 66 and will be used to help bring in new classroom equipment for the STEM curriculum.

UTPB plans to implement a K-12 Space Maker to help with engineering design, a Lego Robotics program to allow students to program and design robots and a Garden Greenhouse to teach students about plants and fish.

