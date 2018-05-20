ELECTION DAY: Voting locations across west Texas - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

ELECTION DAY: Voting locations across west Texas

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
WEST TEXAS (KWES) -

Voting day for the May 22 runoff elections are this Tuesday.

You can stop by any of the voting locations below to cast your ballot. 

Midland

Elections Office - County Annex Building

  • 2110 North A St.

Centennial Library

  • 2503 W. Loop 250 N

Cogdell Learning Center

  • 211 W. Florida Avenue

Fairmont Park Church of Christ

  • 3813 N. Midland Dr.

Golf Course Church of Christ

  • 3500 W. Golf Course Rd.

MLK, Jr. Community Center

  • 2300 Butternut Ln.

St. Paul’s Methodist Church    

  • 4501 Thomason Dr.

Odessa

Crossroads Fellowship

  • 6901 Texas 191 Frontage

First Baptist Church

  • 709 N. Lee St.

First Church of the Nazarene

  • 2223 Lyndale Dr.

Getsemani Church

  • 8431 S. Hwy 385

MCH Primary Care - West

  • 6030 W. University Blvd.

Northside Senior Center

  • 1225 N. Adams St.

Odessa Christian Faith Center; 180 Youth Building

  • 8828 Andrews Hwy.

Odessa College Sports Center

  • 201 W. University Blvd.

PAL Center

  • 1015 N. County Road West (10th St. and W. Co. Rd.)

Salinas Community Bldg.

  • 600 W. Clements St.

Sherwood Church of Christ

  • 4900 N. Dixie

St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church

  • 7601 N. Grandview Ave.

Westlake Hardware Store

  • 4652 East University Blvd.

Gardendale

Gardendale Community Bldg.

  • 4226 E. Larkspur

Alpine

Judge Val Clark Beard Complex

  • 203 N. 7th St.

Study Butte/Terlingua

Red Pattillo Community Center

  • 100 TX Hwy 118

Marathon

Marathon Community Center

  • 2nd St. and Ave. E

Garden City

Glasscock County Community Center

  • 117 S. Myrl

Fort Davis

District and County Clerk’s Office

  • 111 N. Front St.

Davis Mountains Resort Baptist Church

  • 208 Tomahawk Trail

Valentine

The Old Valentine Community Building

  • Corner of 200 N. 6TH and Bell Ave.

Rankin

Rankin Annex

  • 1000 N. Rankin St.

McCamey

McCamey Annex

  • 108 W. 5th St.

Midkiff

Midkiff Community Center

  • 2701 N. FM 2401

Van Horn

Culberson County Allamoore Independent School District/Boardroom

  • 801 N. Fannin St.

First United Methodist Church

  • 206 W. 4th St.

Sweetwater

Broadway Baptist Church

  • 710 E. 3rd St.

Trinity Baptist Church

  • 1503 Crescent Dr.

Lamar Street Baptist Church

  • 513 Lamar St.

Evangelical Methodist Church

  • 700 Lamar St.

Avondale Baptist Church

  • 1405 Hoyt St.

Nolan

Nolan/Divide Community Center

  • 1742 FM 126

Roscoe

Roscoe Community Center

  • 100 Bois D’Arc St.

Blackwell

Blackwell School

  • 610 N. Alamo Ave.

Maryneal

Maryneal Community Center

  • 210 Walnut

Seminole

Gaines County Civic Bldg.

  • 500 NW. 5th St.

Higginbotham Community Center Bldg.

  • 2140 FM 1757

Seagraves

Seagraves Community Bldg.

  • 512 14th St.

Loop

Loop Community Bldg.

  • 1462 St. Hwy 303

Roby

Courthouse Courtroom

  • 112 N. Concho St.

Roby Community Center

  • 108 S. Concho St.

Rotan

Rotan Community Center

  • 202 W. McArthur St.

Rotan Independent School District Administration Bldg.

  • 102 N. McKinley Ave.

Plains

County Clerk’s Office

  • Ave. G and Cowboy Way

For more information on where you can vote, visit here.

