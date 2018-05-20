ELECTION DAY: Voting locations across west Texas

Voting day for the May 22 runoff elections are this Tuesday.

You can stop by any of the voting locations below to cast your ballot.

Midland

Elections Office - County Annex Building

2110 North A St.

Centennial Library

2503 W. Loop 250 N

Cogdell Learning Center

211 W. Florida Avenue

Fairmont Park Church of Christ

3813 N. Midland Dr.

Golf Course Church of Christ

3500 W. Golf Course Rd.

MLK, Jr. Community Center

2300 Butternut Ln.

St. Paul’s Methodist Church

4501 Thomason Dr.

Odessa

Crossroads Fellowship

6901 Texas 191 Frontage

First Baptist Church

709 N. Lee St.

First Church of the Nazarene

2223 Lyndale Dr.

Getsemani Church

8431 S. Hwy 385

MCH Primary Care - West

6030 W. University Blvd.

Northside Senior Center

1225 N. Adams St.

Odessa Christian Faith Center; 180 Youth Building

8828 Andrews Hwy.

Odessa College Sports Center

201 W. University Blvd.

PAL Center

1015 N. County Road West (10th St. and W. Co. Rd.)

Salinas Community Bldg.

600 W. Clements St.

Sherwood Church of Christ

4900 N. Dixie

St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church

7601 N. Grandview Ave.

Westlake Hardware Store

4652 East University Blvd.

Gardendale

Gardendale Community Bldg.

4226 E. Larkspur

Alpine

Judge Val Clark Beard Complex

203 N. 7th St.

Study Butte/Terlingua

Red Pattillo Community Center

100 TX Hwy 118

Marathon

Marathon Community Center

2nd St. and Ave. E

Garden City

Glasscock County Community Center

117 S. Myrl

Fort Davis

District and County Clerk’s Office

111 N. Front St.

Davis Mountains Resort Baptist Church

208 Tomahawk Trail

Valentine

The Old Valentine Community Building

Corner of 200 N. 6TH and Bell Ave.

Rankin

Rankin Annex

1000 N. Rankin St.

McCamey

McCamey Annex

108 W. 5th St.

Midkiff

Midkiff Community Center

2701 N. FM 2401

Van Horn

Culberson County Allamoore Independent School District/Boardroom

801 N. Fannin St.

First United Methodist Church

206 W. 4th St.

Sweetwater

Broadway Baptist Church

710 E. 3rd St.

Trinity Baptist Church

1503 Crescent Dr.

Lamar Street Baptist Church

513 Lamar St.

Evangelical Methodist Church

700 Lamar St.

Avondale Baptist Church

1405 Hoyt St.

Nolan

Nolan/Divide Community Center

1742 FM 126

Roscoe

Roscoe Community Center

100 Bois D’Arc St.

Blackwell

Blackwell School

610 N. Alamo Ave.

Maryneal

Maryneal Community Center

210 Walnut

Seminole

Gaines County Civic Bldg.

500 NW. 5th St.

Higginbotham Community Center Bldg.

2140 FM 1757

Seagraves

Seagraves Community Bldg.

512 14th St.

Loop

Loop Community Bldg.

1462 St. Hwy 303

Roby

Courthouse Courtroom

112 N. Concho St.

Roby Community Center

108 S. Concho St.

Rotan

Rotan Community Center

202 W. McArthur St.

Rotan Independent School District Administration Bldg.

102 N. McKinley Ave.

Plains

County Clerk’s Office

Ave. G and Cowboy Way

