Railroad repairs completed on TX-115 in Kermit

UPDATE 5/22 3:47 p.m.: According to TxDOT, railroad repairs are complete and TX-115 in Kermit is open.

--------------

UPDATE 5/21 5:16 p.m.: Train track crossing on TX-115 in Kermit is still under repair.

However, TxDOT said that repairs may be done by Monday night.

--------------

The area around the train tracks crossing on TX-115 in Kermit are closed due to train derailment.

The Texas Department of Transportation has set up detours, southbound traffic will take Standard Ave. and northbound traffic will take County Road 113.

TxDOT does not have an estimated time for this closure.

Please, avoid area if possible.

