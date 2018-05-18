Permian softball’s season comes to an end - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Permian softball’s season comes to an end

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)

The Permian softball team’s historic season came to an end on Friday night. The Panthers lost a second game of their regional semifinal series with a final score of Plano 12 - Permian 5. 

