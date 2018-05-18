Odessa high tied in regional quarterfinals - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa high tied in regional quarterfinals

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
The OHS Baseball team is tied in their regional quarterfinal series. They lost their game on Friday night with a final score of Timber Creek 10- OHS 4. The Bronchos will play again tomorrow at 11 am and will need to win to advance. 

