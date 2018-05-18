Prepare for "A Total Eclipse of the Arts" as Celebration of the Arts heads to Midland

Community artists, 32 in all, are joining together Saturday for the Celebration of the Arts in Midland.

This year's theme is "A Total Eclipse of the Arts" with themed art galleries and a children's tent.

"Celebration of the arts is a way of bringing together people of the community that do creative things. It gives them the opportunities to perform on the stage or make something and take it home with them. That's children all the way up to any age," said Danny Holeva, executive director of the arts council midland

The free celebration is held in downtown at the Midland Tower 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

