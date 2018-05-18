Midland Park Mall hosts job fair for retailers - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Park Mall hosts job fair for retailers

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Midland Park Mall (Source: KWES) Midland Park Mall (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Park Mall is hosting a job fair for retailers within the mall Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. over 20 retailers will be hiring at the event for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs in the mall's food court.

Be sure to bring copies of your resume and dress professionally.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly