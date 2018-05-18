Officers join to honor those fallen in the line of duty

Officers from across the state joined in Odessa on Friday to honor those fallen in the line of duty.

Many law enforcement agencies, near and far, gathered at the Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home to honor 19 officers, including one K9.

Flowers were placed on a wreath as the names of the fallen were read out loud and afterward, there was a 21-gun salute.

Eight officers have been killed in the Permian Basin in the last 60 years.

