Midland ministry prepares to feed 150 of Permian Basin's homeless

How do you get ready to feed 150 of the Permian Basin’s less fortunate? It starts with a little pep talk.

You look deep down in your heart and find out why you’re doing it in the first place.

“Once before I had a hard time and someone helped me,” said Pastor Lavonda Johnson, Home of the Living God, T.H.U.G Ministries.

The ladies of Home of the Living God Ministries have looked in their hearts, and Pastor Lavonda Johnson looked deep down in hers while remembering her son.

“One thing he said to me and his aunt is that I wish I could go and feed everyone I see out there hungry,” said Johnson.

Johnson said her son would pay your electric bill even if he didn’t know you.

“He always tried to help everyone,” said Johnson.

Jeremy Johnson had pro basketball dreams, his mom says he went to Atlanta to chase them. It didn’t work out. He ended up homeless for a month.

“He slept in parks and everything but one thing he told me was that the hard part was not finding a place to sleep. You could sleep in parks and different places but the hard part was getting a bite to eat,” said Johnson.

Sadly, Johnson says her son was killed in 2011, so now she is taking his dream and turning them into a reality.

“That grew close to my heart. It’s very, very important to me,” said Johnson.

As Johnson and the other ladies of the ministry load up their cars and prepare to feed the homeless spaghetti plates, they know the work they put in and the money saved is all coming from their hearts.

The meals will be given out at the Salvation Army in Midland starting at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018.

