Lee lacrosse hosts exhibition game for boys and girls interested to play

Lacrosse has already made its way to the Permian Basin and hopes to expand the league.

On Saturday May 19th, Midland Lee’s lacrosse coaching staff is hosting an event for all girls and boys entering 9th grade and up. They will have an exhibition game at the Midland Lee football practice field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Signups for team will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Currently, Midland Lee and Midland High have lacrosse club sport teams and hope to eventually enter the UIL. Both teams participate in certain large statewide tournaments and hope to add larger travel schedules.

In the fall, college recruiting is provided for “first looks” and they plan to have an All-Star Game at the end of the year, in which scouts we be invited to attend.

For further information, contact Phillip Wallis at (432) 664-8487.

