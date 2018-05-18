Construction near Midland International Air and Space Port begins Monday

A project to install traffic signals will begin Monday on FM 1788 at South Loop 40 near Midland International Air and Space Port and some lane closures will be needed as work begins.

The Texas Deparmtnet of Transportation would like to remind motorists that state law requires them to obey any warning signs and flaggers in the work zone.

The project is scheduled to be completed in Winter 2018 and estimated to cost around $325,000 as part of a $3.2 million contract that has installed three other sets of traffic signals in the 12-county Odessa District.

For more information, contact Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4746.

