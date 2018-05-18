Odessa woman arrested after driving intoxicated with child

Odessa Police arrested Amy Ramirez, 28, for Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger “State Jail Felony”, Possession of Marijuana “Class B Misdemeanor”, Driving While License Invalid with Prior Convictions “Class B Misdemeanor”, No Proof of Insurance with Prior Convictions “Class B Misdemeanor”, and for an outstanding warrant Thursday.

Officers observed Ramirez driving a red 2008 Dodge Calibur with an expired registration.

After police pulled her over, they saw a 9-year-old boy in the back seat, smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found Ramirez was in possession of marijuana and an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

Ramirez was placed into custody for driving while intoxicated after failing field sobriety tests.

Police arrested Ramirez and transported her to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

CPS was notified of the incident and the 9-year-old child was released to a family member.

