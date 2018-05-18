OPINION: Is the NBA ready for a female head coach?

Conversations about who will fill an open NBA coaching job are common, usually among people that actually care about that team.

You might not care about the Bucks, but I bet you heard about an applicant for their head coaching position.

Now let me just say she didn't the gig, but the six-time WNBA All-Star Becky Hammon had an interview with Milwaukee and became the first woman to be seriously considered for that sort of position in the NBA.

Hammon is no stranger to breaking down barriers. In 2014, she became the first female assistant coach, to arguably one of the best ones out there, Greg Popovich.

Odessa High's head coach Olivia Pyburn can tell you what that did for female coaches like herself.

“Well actually San Antonio is kind of one of my favorite teams and Greg Popovich, I like the way he coaches the NBA. So to see her sit alongside him kind of opened up eyes for us as women coaches. That someday I can do that too if I have the desire to,” said Coach Olivia Pyburn, OHS Girls Basketball coach.

The Bucks consideration of Hammon caused several players in the league to voice their opinions.

Pau Gasol saying,'Becky Hammon can coach NBA basketball.Period'. Lebron James, "I mean, listen, at the end of the day, basketball ... It's not about male or female. You know the game, you know the game."

Many believe that while this job wasn't for her, one might be in the near future.

Meaning history would be made and a female coach would lead one team out of the thirty in the league for the first time ever.

