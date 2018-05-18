2nd Annual Roll and Read comes to Permian Basin

(Source: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin)

The 2nd Annual Roll and Read is coming to the Permian Basin on Saturday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Memorial Gardens Park across from the Music City Mall.

Roll and Read is an interactive walk and stroller tour of literacy and health stations full of information, activities and free goodies.

The event is fun for the whole family, and attendees are encouraged to bring their bikes, roller-blades and strollers.

The first 75 toddlers and young children at the event will receive a free bike helmet and participants can decorate their “wheels” for a chance to win a raffle prize.

Parents as Teachers and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin have partnered for the event.

