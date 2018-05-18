Miss Texas visiting Midland Centennial Library

Miss Texas will be paying a visit to the city of Midland on Friday.

Margana Wood, better known for her title of Miss Texas 2017, will be doing a meet and greet and signing headshots at the Midland Centennial Library from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Woods will also spend Friday visiting schools and speaking about her platform, “You Belong: Creating a Judgement Free Generation”. She is a goodwill Ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The visit is part of a 12-month speaking tour for Woods, educating people about the Texas Cares for Children Program.

